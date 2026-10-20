Model Shraddha Dubey, prime accused in cafe owner's murder, arrested
What's the story
Model Shraddha Dubey, the prime accused in the murder of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma, was arrested in Nagpur in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Lucknow Police. The accused have been brought to Lucknow after completing the necessary legal formalities. Shiva died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment in Lucknow's Hazratganj area.
Case background
Case initially ruled an accident
Sharma's death was initially ruled an accident.
However, his family later alleged that he had been beaten and tortured before being thrown off the building.
The police found sex toys and sexual enhancement drugs in the apartment and cigarette burns on Sharma's body, raising suspicions of foul play.
Police investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship and had lived in the Hazratganj apartment for the past three months.
Twitter Post
Picture of three accused
Three absconding accused, each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, were arrested in the Shiva Sharma case (Hazratganj Police Station). Following a written complaint filed by the complainant, Ranjana Sharma, at the Hazratganj Police Station on 09.10.2026, a case was registered under… https://t.co/f3sFjX7t8p pic.twitter.com/fvyQObPZ19— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
Suspect's claim
Dubey claimed Sharma died by suicide
While on the run, Dubey denied any involvement in Sharma's death. She claimed he died by suicide due to financial stress.
Dubey alleged that Sharma went into a bathroom at her residence on October 9 and shut the door.
She said she asked her sister to check on him, but before they could open the door, Sharma jumped from the balcony.
Her sister Rashmi Dubey, their driver and two other people were also named in the case.
Family response
Sharma's mother rejects Dubey's claim
Sharma's mother, Ranjana Sharma, has rejected Dubey's account and demanded the arrest of those accused in the case.
She said her son called her shortly before the incident and told her he would return in five minutes after Dubey called him outside.
Ranjana alleged that he had been subjected to physical and mental torture and said she had handed over evidence to investigators.
The police had announced a reward of ₹Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of the absconding accused.