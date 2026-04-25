Model Town e-rickshaw driver killed after speeding car flips rickshaw

GB Pant radiologist Dr. Sidharth detained

The car's driver, Dr. Sidharth, a senior resident (radiologist) at GB Pant Hospital, took the injured to the hospital, but Chaurasia sadly did not survive.

The five passengers are now stable.

Police have detained Dr. Sidharth and seized his car for investigation.

Meanwhile, Chaurasia's family is urging strict action against the doctor for alleged reckless driving, and wants him charged with strict legal action.