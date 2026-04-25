Model Town e-rickshaw driver killed after speeding car flips rickshaw
India
A 33-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Nagender Chaurasia, lost his life in a road accident on Friday evening in northwest Delhi's Model Town.
His rickshaw was hit by a speeding car near Ring Road, flipping the vehicle and leaving five passengers, women and children, seriously hurt.
GB Pant radiologist Dr. Sidharth detained
The car's driver, Dr. Sidharth, a senior resident (radiologist) at GB Pant Hospital, took the injured to the hospital, but Chaurasia sadly did not survive.
The five passengers are now stable.
Police have detained Dr. Sidharth and seized his car for investigation.
Meanwhile, Chaurasia's family is urging strict action against the doctor for alleged reckless driving, and wants him charged with strict legal action.