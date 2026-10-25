Moderate to heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal Monday
India
Heads up if you're in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, or Karaikal: moderate to heavy rain is on the way this Monday.
Some districts like Pudukottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram could get drenched with really heavy showers.
Places like Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli might see intense bursts too, along with thunderstorms bringing winds up to 50km per hour.
Cyclonic storm expected near Andhra Pradesh
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to turn into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning.
It's moving toward Andhra Pradesh and could become a very severe cyclone by October 28, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125km/h, gusting to 140km/h.
The storm is expected to hit between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, so coastal areas should be prepared for heavy rain and strong gusts.