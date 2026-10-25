Moderate to heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal Monday

Heads up if you're in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, or Karaikal: moderate to heavy rain is on the way this Monday.

Some districts like Pudukottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram could get drenched with really heavy showers.

Places like Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli might see intense bursts too, along with thunderstorms bringing winds up to 50km per hour.