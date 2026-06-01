Modi and Pope Leo XIV urge ethical human centered AI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Leo XIV are both speaking up about keeping artificial intelligence (AI) ethical and focused on helping people.
At a Delhi summit, Modi said AI should "serve humanity, not replace it," while Pope Leo XIV warned against using AI to dominate or exclude others.
Their message: technology needs to be built with care for everyone.
Leaders warn AI could worsen inequality
Both leaders want AI to boost public welfare, not just profits or power.
They are worried about AI making inequality worse or letting a few companies control everything.
Modi called for global rules to keep AI human-centric and safe from misuse; the Vatican highlighted risks like algorithm bias and exclusion.
The takeaway? The world's top voices are pushing for technology that is fair, accountable, and benefits all of us.