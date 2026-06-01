Modi and President Hlaing discuss India Myanmar border armed groups
India
Prime Minister Modi sat down with Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi, focusing on problems caused by armed groups near the India-Myanmar border.
Modi stressed that these cross-border issues and Myanmar Army operations are affecting Indian civilians and called for action to reduce their impact.
Mizoram refugees to return after peace
The leaders also discussed the refugee situation in Mizoram, where people fleeing unrest in Myanmar have crossed into India.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri acknowledged how complicated things are but said the Myanmar government sees this migration as temporary.
The plan is for refugees to return home once peace returns to Myanmar, with ongoing efforts from both sides during President Hlaing's four-day visit.