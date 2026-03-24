Modi asks states to work with center as 'Team India'
India
Prime Minister Modi is asking states to team up with the central government as "Team India" to handle the growing crisis in West Asia.
He has set up seven special groups to deal with big issues like fuel shortages and supply chain problems that could affect everyone.
Groups to work on keeping fuel and fertilizer supplies steady
These groups will work on keeping fuel and fertilizer supplies steady and fighting inflation.
Modi also urged states to stop black marketing, keep aid flowing smoothly, and said the central government is in constant touch with countries including Iran and Israel to press for de-escalation.
He pointed out that over 300,000 Indians were safely brought back from the Gulf, showing how important teamwork is when things get tough.