Modi becomes 1st Indian PM to address Israeli parliament
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just became the first Indian PM to speak at Israel's Parliament, getting a warm welcome from Israeli leaders and a standing ovation.
His visit came at the invitation of PM Netanyahu.
Visit to boost India-Israel ties further
Modi used his speech to highlight friendship and partnership between India and Israel, sending greetings from 1.4 billion Indians.
He firmly condemned terrorism, recalling attacks in both countries, and said, "India stands with Israel with full conviction."
This visit is set to boost collaboration in tech, defense, AI, agriculture, water management, and more—building on growing ties in recent years.