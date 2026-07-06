Modi begins 6-day tour to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand

Modi's historic New Zealand trade visit

In Indonesia (Monday-Wednesday), Modi will connect with President Prabowo Subianto and review the countries' strategic partnership. He'll also visit the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple and meet the Indian diaspora.

In Australia (Wednesday-Friday), he's set for talks with PM Anthony Albanese and local CEOs.

His stop in New Zealand is historic (it's the first by an Indian PM in 40 years) and will focus on trade and defense after a recent deal opened up tariff-free access for Indian exports.