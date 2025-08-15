Modi calls for nuclear energy boost in I-Day speech

Nuclear energy push

This push for cleaner energy is a big deal for India's future—especially with climate change on everyone's mind.

The government wants to boost nuclear capacity from today's 8.9 GW to a massive 100 GW by 2047, aiming for energy security and less reliance on imports.

New policies will make it easier for private players and local manufacturers to get involved, speeding up progress and supporting India's net-zero ambitions.