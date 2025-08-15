Modi calls for nuclear energy boost in I-Day speech
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India's 78th Independence Day by spotlighting the country's progress and future goals.
He shared that solar power has grown 30 times in the past 11 years and called for more nuclear energy, inviting private companies to join in.
Right now, India has 25 nuclear reactors making up about 3% of its electricity.
Nuclear energy push
This push for cleaner energy is a big deal for India's future—especially with climate change on everyone's mind.
The government wants to boost nuclear capacity from today's 8.9 GW to a massive 100 GW by 2047, aiming for energy security and less reliance on imports.
New policies will make it easier for private players and local manufacturers to get involved, speeding up progress and supporting India's net-zero ambitions.