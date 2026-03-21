Modi calls Iran's Pezeshkian, pushes diplomacy to secure Hormuz shipping
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, extending Eid and Nowruz greetings. The conversation was centered around the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its implications for regional security and global trade. PM Modi condemned recent attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which he said threaten stability and disrupt supply chains worldwide.
Maritime security
Modi stresses on need to keep shipping lanes open
In his statement on the conversation, PM Modi stressed the need to keep shipping lanes open and secure. He reiterated that "safeguarding freedom of navigation" is crucial for global trade. Modi also thanked Iran for its support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country amid ongoing tensions.
Diplomatic efforts
Call for peace amid evolving West Asia situation
The PM conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings and expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability, and prosperity to West Asia. This call for peace comes amid the evolving situation in West Asia. PM Modi's outreach to President Pezeshkian is part of India's ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure regional stability and protect its nationals abroad. He wrote, "Appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran."
Twitter Post
PM Modi's social media post on conversation with Iranian president
Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026
Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and…