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Modi calls Iran's Pezeshkian, pushes diplomacy to secure Hormuz shipping
Modi-Pezeshkian conversation centered around West Asia conflict

Modi calls Iran's Pezeshkian, pushes diplomacy to secure Hormuz shipping

By Snehil Singh
Mar 21, 2026
04:44 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, extending Eid and Nowruz greetings. The conversation was centered around the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its implications for regional security and global trade. PM Modi condemned recent attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which he said threaten stability and disrupt supply chains worldwide.

Maritime security

Modi stresses on need to keep shipping lanes open

In his statement on the conversation, PM Modi stressed the need to keep shipping lanes open and secure. He reiterated that "safeguarding freedom of navigation" is crucial for global trade. Modi also thanked Iran for its support in ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country amid ongoing tensions.

Diplomatic efforts

Call for peace amid evolving West Asia situation

The PM conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings and expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability, and prosperity to West Asia. This call for peace comes amid the evolving situation in West Asia. PM Modi's outreach to President Pezeshkian is part of India's ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure regional stability and protect its nationals abroad. He wrote, "Appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran."

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Twitter Post

PM Modi's social media post on conversation with Iranian president

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