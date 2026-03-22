Modi calls meet on West Asia conflict's impact on India

Oil prices have shot past $110 a barrel

India gets most of its gas from this region, so disruptions are already causing LPG shortages for homes and businesses here.

Oil prices have shot past $110 a barrel, making everything from travel to food pricier. If things drag on, prices could spike even higher.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor summed it up: the longer the war continues, the fewer options India will have.

He's urging India to diversify where we get our energy so we're not stuck if things get worse.