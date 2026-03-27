Modi convenes CMs in video review of West Asia preparedness
With the conflict in West Asia heating up, Prime Minister Modi called a video meeting with chief ministers to review state preparedness and plans related to the West Asia conflict.
Some chief ministers from election-bound states couldn't join because of election rules, but the focus stayed on keeping things running smoothly for all 1.4 billion of us.
Fuel supplies secure, MEA protecting ships
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi made a statement in both Houses of Parliament about the West Asia crisis.
The Petroleum Ministry says there's enough gasoline and LPG, so no need to worry about shortages.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs is working closely with global partners to keep Indian ships safe through key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, making sure India's energy needs are covered even during these uncertain times.