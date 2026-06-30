Modi ends Seychelles visit as India strengthens defense ties
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a visit to Seychelles, where India doubled down on its defense partnership.
Four Indian military advisers are heading back to help train and guide Seychelles's defense forces.
Plus, India gifted the island nation a fast patrol vessel, laser radial boats, and utility vehicles, building on the fact that India already supports over half of Seychelles's maritime and air assets.
Seychelles central to India's vision Mahasagar
Seychelles is a key player in India's Vision Mahasagar plan to keep western Indian Ocean sea routes safe from threats like piracy.
The two countries have worked together, with training programs.
As Modi shared online, these latest moves show India's ongoing commitment to being a "net security provider" in the region, meaning both sides are looking at an even stronger partnership ahead.