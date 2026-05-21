Modi gifts Northeast silk stoles to Giorgia Meloni in Italy
India
On his recent visit to Italy, Prime Minister Modi handed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni two unique silk stoles, one made from Assam's famous Golden Silk (Muga Silk), and another inspired by the rare Shirui Lily of Manipur.
Both gifts highlight the rich craft traditions of Northeast India in a thoughtful way.
Muga silk, Shirui stoles bridge cultures
The Muga Silk stole stands out for its natural golden color and eco-friendly process, while the Shirui Lily stole is a nod to a flower that's super special in Manipur.
By choosing these, Modi not only showcased Indian artistry but also built a cultural bridge with Italy, where both silk and lilies have deep roots in local art and history.