Modi in Oslo pushes India-EFTA pact to attract $100 billion
Prime Minister Modi was in Oslo today for the India-Norway Business and Research Summit, where leaders and CEOs from both countries talked business and signed new deals.
The big focus? Boosting economic ties through the India-EFTA agreement, with hopes of attracting $100 billion in investment and creating 1 million jobs in India.
Modi urges Norway invest renewables shipbuilding
Modi encouraged Norway to invest more in areas like renewable energy, shipbuilding, health tech, and critical minerals.
He praised Norway's strengths in clean energy and climate finance, saying these could really help drive India's green transition.
Before the summit, roundtable talks on healthcare innovation, digitalization, maritime cooperation, and energy set the stage for deeper collaboration between the two nations.