Modi inaugurates 'Rajaji Utsav' at Rashtrapati Bhavan, bust unveiled
A bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari was unveiled at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the "Rajaji Utsav" exhibition being celebrated there.
Calling it a "commendable effort," Modi highlighted how important it is to remember people who shaped India's story.
Rajagopalachari's role during India's freedom struggle
Rajagopalachari was India's last Governor-General, a freedom fighter, and someone who stood up for equality—he helped remove barriers for Dalits to enter temples back in the day.
He also played a big role in independence movements and tried to find peaceful solutions during partition talks.
His other achievements and contributions
Besides his political work, Rajagopalachari was an award-winning writer—his Tamil retelling of the Ramayana even won him the Sahitya Akademi Award.
He received India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, and later started the Swatantra Party to champion free-market ideas.