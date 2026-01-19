Modi launches 9 new Amrit Bharat Express trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Amrit Bharat Express trains, and nine new Amrit Bharat services were announced, bringing the total to 48. These non-AC trains come with handy upgrades like mobile charging ports and bio-vacuum toilets, aiming to make long journeys a bit more comfortable.

Fresh routes connect Northeast to the rest of India Big news for travelers: new routes now link Assam and other northeastern states directly with northern cities like Rohtak and Lucknow, plus Kolkata to Banaras.

Some trains even stretch all the way from New Jalpaiguri down south to Nagercoil and Tiruchirappalli, or from Alipurduar out west to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Ticket changes you should know about The updated Amrit Bharat II Express brings a new fare system—minimum charges now start at ₹149 for Sleeper (200km) and ₹36 for Second Class (50km).

Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) in Sleeper is being dropped, but basic fares stay the same.