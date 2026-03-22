Modi reviews India's energy preparedness amid West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review India's energy preparedness amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The meeting was held as global oil markets remained volatile, with Brent crude trading at around $109 a barrel. The situation has been exacerbated by US President Donald Trump 's warning of potential action against Iranian power infrastructure if Tehran doesn't lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy security PM reviews logistics, distribution networks in detail The high-level meeting was attended by senior ministers who assessed the situation in the petroleum, power, and fertilizer sectors. The discussions were centered on ensuring an uninterrupted supply of energy resources across India. Modi also reviewed logistics and distribution networks in detail to ensure steady supplies across the country without any bottlenecks.

Global outreach Efforts on to overcome disruptions in international supply chains On March 12, PM Modi had called the West Asia war a "critical test of national character" and stressed the need for peace, patience, and greater public awareness. He also said that efforts are on to overcome disruptions in international supply chains. The conflict began on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Since then, Iran has retaliated against Israel and several Gulf neighbors.

Advertisement