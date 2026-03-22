Modi reviews India's preparedness amid oil price surge
India
With Brent crude trading around $109 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $119 thanks to Middle East tensions and the Strait of Hormuz blockade, Prime Minister Modi convened a high-level review.
The main goal: making sure India doesn't run into shortages of fuel, power, or fertilizers, even as global supplies get shaky.
PM's focus on infrastructure, logistics
Officials are working to keep supply chains and logistics smooth so essentials like gasoline and gas don't get interrupted.
As a quick fix, a US LPG tanker has already arrived at India's western coast to help out.
With the crisis deepening (think U.S.-Iran standoffs, attacks near Israel, and shipping threats), Modi stressed the need to beef up infrastructure so India stays prepared.