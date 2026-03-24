Modi, Sri Lankan President discuss West Asia conflict's impact
Prime Minister Modi had a call with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss the tense situation in West Asia.
The conflict, which kicked off on February 28 after U.S.-Israel action against Iran, has led to Iran hitting back.
One big worry? Trouble in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments, could mess with shipping and fuel supplies worldwide.
Both leaders talked about stepping up energy cooperation
During their chat, both leaders talked about stepping up energy cooperation and keeping the region more secure.
Modi highlighted how their partnership can help both countries handle these challenges together.
He also pointed out that what's happening isn't just a headline—it could hit economies everywhere and affect daily life, so finding solutions matters for everyone.