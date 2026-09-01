Modi tells SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan: no solution on battlefield
India
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Modi made it clear that fighting isn't the answer to global conflicts.
With wars in places like Ukraine and the Middle East shaking up energy supplies and economies, he said, "There is no solution on the battlefield."
Instead, he pushed for countries to talk things out and find peaceful solutions.
Modi urges SCO unity against terrorism
Modi also called for all SCO nations to unite against terrorism: no double standards allowed.
He pointed out India's concerns about Pakistan's support for groups targeting India, making his statement with leaders like China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif right there.
The message: tackling terrorism needs everyone on board.