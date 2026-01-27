Modi thanks Macron, gears up for big India-France AI moment

Right after their 38th Strategic Dialogue—where top officials talked security, defense, tech, space, and nuclear energy—India and France are doubling down on working together.

Why does this matter now?

Macron will be in Delhi next month for the India AI Impact Summit, scheduled for 19-20 February 2026, described as the first global AI event hosted in the Global South.

It's a big deal: leaders will talk about how AI can shape the future for everyone—not just tech giants—with both countries hoping to drive global progress together.