The meeting will be held on Tuesday

Modi to chair high-level meeting with central ministries' secretaries today

By Chanshimla Varah 10:29 am Jun 30, 202610:29 am

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting with the secretaries of all central government ministries and departments on Tuesday at 4:00pm. The meeting will review the progress of key reforms and regulations aimed at improving the country's Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. It will be PM Modi's second such interaction with top civil servants and comes after his recent three-day state visit to Seychelles.