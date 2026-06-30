Modi to chair high-level meeting with central ministries' secretaries today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting with the secretaries of all central government ministries and departments on Tuesday at 4:00pm. The meeting will review the progress of key reforms and regulations aimed at improving the country's Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. It will be PM Modi's second such interaction with top civil servants and comes after his recent three-day state visit to Seychelles.
Agenda details
Presentations by secretaries on progress of reforms, policy implementation
Per IANS, the meeting will include presentations by secretaries on the progress of reforms and policy implementation. Discussions are expected to focus on the government's flagship reform agenda, particularly measures to improve Ease of Doing Business and Living. Senior officials will likely present updates on structural reforms and assess implementation progress.
Reform initiative
'52 reforms in 52 weeks' initiative
The review is significant, as the Centre recently launched the "52 Reforms in 52 Weeks" initiative across several ministries, including Railways. PM Modi has repeatedly stressed on achieving measurable outcomes within stipulated deadlines, making periodic reviews a crucial component of governance. The meeting will provide an opportunity for ministries to assess progress, address challenges and strengthen coordination to accelerate reforms that improve public service delivery and reduce regulatory burdens.
Recent events
PM Modi interacted with Indian community in Seychelles
Before the meeting, PM Modi interacted with the Indian community in Seychelles and attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Seychelles's National Day. The meeting is also expected to take place against the backdrop of India's stronger-than-expected economic performance. India recorded a GDP growth of 7.8% in FY26's January-March quarter despite disruptions from the West Asia conflict, driven by resilient domestic demand and higher government spending.