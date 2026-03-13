Modi to lay foundation for ₹18,680cr transport upgrades in east

Upgrades will save hours of travel time

These upgrades aren't just about new roads: they're set to save hours of travel time (think: Kharagpur-Siliguri corridor cuts seven to eight hours off your journey), reduce traffic jams with new bypasses and bridges, and make train rides safer and more reliable.

Plus, revamped ports and a new cruise terminal could mean more jobs and a boost for local tourism.

If you live or travel in this region, daily commutes might get a whole lot easier soon.