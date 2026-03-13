Modi to lay foundation for ₹18,680cr transport upgrades in east
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Kolkata on March 14 to kick off and lay the foundation for infrastructure projects worth a massive ₹18,680 crore.
The focus? Making travel and transport smoother in eastern India by improving highways, ports, shipping routes, and railways.
Upgrades will save hours of travel time
These upgrades aren't just about new roads: they're set to save hours of travel time (think: Kharagpur-Siliguri corridor cuts seven to eight hours off your journey), reduce traffic jams with new bypasses and bridges, and make train rides safer and more reliable.
Plus, revamped ports and a new cruise terminal could mean more jobs and a boost for local tourism.
If you live or travel in this region, daily commutes might get a whole lot easier soon.