Modi to open Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Jind, cutting travel times
Big news for travelers: Prime Minister Modi is set to open major sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway this Friday.
This new route will cut your Delhi-to-Katra journey from a marathon 14 hours down to just 6, and Delhi-to-Amritsar from 8 hours to 4.
The event kicks off in Jind, Haryana, where Modi will dedicate the first five packages, spanning nearly 158km and costing ₹9,680 crore.
Modi launches hydrogen train, ₹12,470cr projects
Along with the expressway launch, Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, a big step toward cleaner travel.
He will also lay foundation stones for highway projects worth ₹12,470 crore in Haryana, including one that aims to make trips between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh faster.
Plus, his visit includes revamping railway stations and opening new medical colleges, all aimed at modernizing infrastructure and boosting growth in the region.