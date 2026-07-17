Modi to open Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Jind, cutting travel times

Big news for travelers: Prime Minister Modi is set to open major sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway this Friday.

This new route will cut your Delhi-to-Katra journey from a marathon 14 hours down to just 6, and Delhi-to-Amritsar from 8 hours to 4.

The event kicks off in Jind, Haryana, where Modi will dedicate the first five packages, spanning nearly 158km and costing ₹9,680 crore.