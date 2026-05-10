Modi urges cutting gasoline and diesel amid U.S.-Iran conflict
India
With global oil supplies disrupted by the U.S.-Iran conflict, Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to cut down on gasoline and diesel use, calling it a smart way to help India through tough times.
He pointed out that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is making fuel imports tricky for the country.
Modi launches 9,400 cr Telangana projects
Modi highlighted India's progress in solar power and blending ethanol with gasoline, encouraging more clean energy use.
He also launched ₹9,400 crore worth of projects in Telangana, including a major textile park and key upgrades to highways and railways, aiming to boost jobs and modern infrastructure.