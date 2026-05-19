Modi urges dialogue to end Ukraine and West Asia conflicts India May 19, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while in Oslo for the India-Nordic Summit, made a strong pitch for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

"No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," he said, highlighting that both India and Norway believe in sticking to rules and talking things out.

Modi also stressed India's support for global peace efforts.