Modi urges dialogue to end Ukraine and West Asia conflicts
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while in Oslo for the India-Nordic Summit, made a strong pitch for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.
"No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," he said, highlighting that both India and Norway believe in sticking to rules and talking things out.
Modi also stressed India's support for global peace efforts.
Modi, Store launch green strategic partnership
Modi met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to launch a new Green Strategic Partnership focused on sustainability and economic growth.
They talked trade deals, fighting terrorism, and updating global institutions.
Modi received Norway's highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.