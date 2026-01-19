Modi welcomes UAE President: What's up with India-UAE ties?

India and the UAE aren't just friendly—they're major partners. The UAE is India's third-biggest trading buddy, with $63 billion in imports last year alone. The UAE has committed to invest $75 billion in India's infrastructure. The two countries have also discussed trade deals (like CEPA) and energy partnerships.

Teaming up on defense and green tech

With West Asia facing some tense times, India and the UAE are stepping up their defense game—think joint military drills like Desert Cyclone-II—and working together on clean energy moves, like their hydrogen deal.

Plus, there are more than 4.3 million Indian expats in the UAE, so these ties hit close to home for many families.