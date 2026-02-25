Modi's Israel visit advances ₹8,000cr tanker deal negotiations

Significance of Modi's Israel visit

This isn't just about new planes. The IAF has been stuck with old tankers and leasing options for years, so these new ones would boost the IAF's refueling capability and address a long-standing tanker shortfall.

Modi's agenda also includes meeting Israeli leaders, addressing their parliament, and connecting with Indians living there.

Plus, it builds on growing India-Israel teamwork—from drone deals to tech partnerships—showing how both countries are doubling down on defense, AI, and trade together.