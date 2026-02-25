Modi's Israel visit advances ₹8,000cr tanker deal negotiations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just kicked off a two-day trip to Israel at the invitation of PM Benjamin Netanyahu; he will become the first Indian leader to address the Israeli parliament.
The visit advanced negotiations on a proposed ₹8,000 crore deal that is likely to be finalized sometime in 2026: six Boeing 767 tankers will be converted by an Israeli firm and HAL for the Indian Air Force, finally updating India's aging refueling fleet.
Significance of Modi's Israel visit
This isn't just about new planes. The IAF has been stuck with old tankers and leasing options for years, so these new ones would boost the IAF's refueling capability and address a long-standing tanker shortfall.
Modi's agenda also includes meeting Israeli leaders, addressing their parliament, and connecting with Indians living there.
Plus, it builds on growing India-Israel teamwork—from drone deals to tech partnerships—showing how both countries are doubling down on defense, AI, and trade together.