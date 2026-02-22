Modi's Israel visit: India to ramp up defense ties India Feb 22, 2026

Prime Minister Modi is set to touch down in Israel this week for his first standalone engagement with the country in about eight and a half years, and this trip is all about ramping up security ties.

Instead of just formal meetings, both countries are getting serious about teaming up on defense—think precision strike systems, drones, and high-tech surveillance.

It's a clear sign that India now sees Israel as a true strategic partner, moving past old hesitations.