Modi's Israel visit: India to ramp up defense ties
Prime Minister Modi is set to touch down in Israel this week for his first standalone engagement with the country in about eight and a half years, and this trip is all about ramping up security ties.
Instead of just formal meetings, both countries are getting serious about teaming up on defense—think precision strike systems, drones, and high-tech surveillance.
It's a clear sign that India now sees Israel as a true strategic partner, moving past old hesitations.
Co-developing defense tech and sharing know-how
India isn't just shopping for gear—it wants Israeli tech know-how to boost its own manufacturing back home.
The two sides are looking to co-develop things like missile defense systems and electronic warfare tools, plus invest in AI-powered combat tech and cybersecurity.
For India, it's about building a self-reliant defense setup with some help from Israeli innovation—a real shift toward hands-on military teamwork.