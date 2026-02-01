Modi's Israel visit: Relationship built on trust, says PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Israel soon, after replying to a cordial message from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who welcomed his upcoming visit.
The visit is all about deepening the friendship between the two countries—Modi called it a relationship built on trust and shared goals for peace.
Expect talks on everything from tech and defense to innovation and AI.
Netanyahu welcomes Modi's upcoming visit
Netanyahu described the trip as "historic," especially with plans for Modi to speak at Israel's parliament and join an innovation event in Jerusalem.
Netanyahu outlined plans to team up with other regional partners, and said he hopes this visit will spark new collaborations in security, technology, and beyond.