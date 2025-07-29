Next Article
Modi's Maldives visit: India seeks to counter China's growing influence
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a key visit to the Maldives, aiming to smooth things over after a recent diplomatic spat that hurt Indian tourist numbers—a big deal for the Maldivian economy.
The trip is part of India's "Neighbourhood First" push, with the Maldives being super important for India's security and trade routes.
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu hopes Modi's visit will help bring tourists back and strengthen ties.
Modi met leaders from both sides of Maldivian politics, signaling India wants stable relations—especially as China's influence grows in the region.
India is also looking at ways to support the Maldives economically and keep things balanced in its own backyard.