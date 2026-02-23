Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Digital safety, KYC updates explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Mann Ki Baat radio show to remind everyone about the importance of digital safety, especially when it comes to banking and online payments. He highlighted why banks ask for KYC (Know Your Customer) updates, and shared some practical tips to help people—young and old—avoid getting scammed online.

Why KYC is important Modi explained that regular KYC checks by banks aren't just paperwork—they help keep your money safe from fraud.

He encouraged everyone to complete these checks on time and only through official bank channels or apps.

As he put it, don't trust random calls or links pretending to be from your bank.

Other tips to avoid online scams The Prime Minister's top advice: never share OTPs, Aadhaar numbers, or bank details with anyone—even if they sound convincing.

He also suggested changing passwords regularly (think of it like swapping out clothes for a new season).

These habits reflect the Prime Minister's call for greater public awareness about online financial threats.