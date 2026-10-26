Moga shop shooting kills 2 men and injures 3 others
India
A tragic shooting outside a shop in Moga, Punjab, left two men dead and three others hurt.
The attack happened when a black Scorpio SUV pulled up and its occupants opened fire at the group.
Both victims, Gagan Jindal, 30, and Sahil Jindal, 40, were dead.
Police chief probes possible rivalry
The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, while police, led by Chief Sartaj Singh Chahal, are looking into whether an old rivalry sparked the violence.
The incident has also drawn criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, who called out the state government for not keeping people safe.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case: recent incidents in Ludhiana and Amritsar have many worried about rising violence in Punjab.