Mohali: 16 schools get bomb threats, kids evacuated

Cyber experts tracking emails

Police teams—including bomb squads—searched all the schools, completing checks in about two-and-a-half hours, but no explosive material was found at any of the locations.

An FIR was filed and cyber experts are now tracking where the emails came from.

These threats follow similar recent hoaxes in nearby cities like Chandigarh and Amritsar.

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said police are working together to catch whoever's behind these scares, while ASP Ghazalpreet Kaur said Little Angels and Dikshant School branches in Zirakpur and Dhakoli were also evacuated.