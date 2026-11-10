Mohali police bust cross border drone heroin ring, 4 arrested

Acting on a tip, Mohali police picked up four young men from Ferozepur, Manpreet Singh, Sunil (Sunny), Gurpreet (Guri), and Sukhchain (Sukha) on November 7.

Investigators say the group used drones to drop off drugs at set locations around Mohali and Chandigarh.

The accused have no prior criminal record but are now on a four-day police remand as authorities dig deeper into possible cross-border links and their delivery network.