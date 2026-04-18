Mohammad Ayaz and Uzer Khan arrested over prostitution of minors
A disturbing case from Amravati, Maharashtra: Mohammad Ayaz allegedly adopted a "Playboy" persona and contacted minor girls through WhatsApp and Snapchat groups to target and befriend minor girls.
Police say he then forced them into prostitution and filmed over 350 explicit videos to blackmail them.
Some victims were even taken to Mumbai and Pune, with videos shared online.
Uzer Khan leaked videos prompting arrests
The crime came to light after Ayaz's childhood friend, Uzer Khan, found his abandoned phone and leaked the videos.
Both men were arrested on Tuesday (April 14, 2026). Authorities have since demolished illegal parts of Ayaz's family home.
Meanwhile, a police officer and two constables seen partying with Ayaz have been suspended as investigations continue across several locations linked to the crimes.