Mohammad Ayaz arrested in Amravati, allegedly targeting 180+ minor girls
A man named Mohammad Ayaz has been arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra, for allegedly targeting at least 180 minor girls and making more than 350 explicit videos.
He reportedly used WhatsApp and Snapchat to connect with victims, luring them into fake relationships before taking them to Mumbai and Pune to film the content.
The case came to light after BJP MP Anil Bonde filed a complaint.
Mohammad Ayaz accused of video blackmail
Police say the videos were used for blackmail and even forced some victims into prostitution, with clips circulating online and sparking outrage.
Ayaz's phone was seized, revealing more evidence, and authorities are now checking if a larger group is involved.
Community members are demanding strict action, especially since Ayaz had political ties in the past.
He's currently in police custody for seven days as the investigation continues.