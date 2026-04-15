Mohammad Sabir Ahamed arrest at Imphal airport triggers Bishnupur clashes
India
A big drug bust at Imphal airport on Tuesday set off violent clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur district.
Security forces arrested Mohammad Sabir Ahamed for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 7kg of suspected brown sugar.
Things escalated quickly: 18 people were injured and two security force vehicles were set on fire.
Local residents torch 2 security vehicles
While Ahamed was being questioned, information about hidden weapons in the Kwakta area was revealed.
While the security team was en route, local residents gathered, blocked the vehicles, and damaged and set fire to two security force vehicles.
Four individuals were arrested, and both state and central forces had to step in with a flag march to calm things down and get order back on track.