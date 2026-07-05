Mohan Bhagwat directs reporters to Dattatreya Hosabale amid Ayodhya probe
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has weighed in on the Ram Mandir donation scandal, pointing reporters to General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's earlier statement as the official stance.
This comes as authorities investigate alleged misuse of funds meant for Ayodhya's Shri Ram Lalla temple.
Hosabale urges unity, demands strict accountability
Hosabale had called the situation "deeply hurt" for Hindu society, stressing that anyone found guilty should face strict consequences.
He also urged people to stay patient and united, saying he trusts the temple trust to rebuild public confidence with transparency and integrity.