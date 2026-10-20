Mohan Bhagwat lauds Smit Machchhar's quick thinking at RSS rally
India
At the RSS Vijayadashami rally, Chief Mohan Bhagwat applauded Captain Smit Machchhar's quick thinking during a scary midair emergency.
Bhagwat said Machchhar's brave response showed how strong values, what he called his "Hindu nature," can kick in when it matters most, even without special training.
Copilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar midflight
Machchhar was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv when his copilot suddenly attacked him with a crash ax.
Seriously hurt but still focused, he managed to alert the crew, and other pilots and passengers restrained the attacker, and the plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
The incident drew widespread attention and even got Prime Minister Modi speaking to Machchhar over a video call and praising his courage.