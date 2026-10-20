Mohan Bhagwat says India embraces diversity at Nagpur's 100th Vijayadashami
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at the group's Vijayadashami event marking the RSS's centenary year in Nagpur, where he said, "India is a land of diversity; our traditional character has been to accept and protect this diversity."
He referred to Sant Ravidas as spreading the message of "svadharma nishtha," social harmony, and devotion.
Bhagwat credits Sant Ravidas for resilience
Bhagwat reflected on India's resilience through tough times, mentioning Sant Ravidas as someone who kept communities strong during crises.
He also said that India is a land of diversity; our traditional character has been to accept and protect this diversity.