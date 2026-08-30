Mohan Bhagwat urges diaspora balance US life and Bharat ties
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke to members of the diaspora at Madison Square Garden, encouraging them to find a balance between their lives in the US and their roots in India.
He said, "We are in America. We live in America. We earn in America. So we are America. And we should behave. True. To America," urging everyone to stay loyal to their adopted country while keeping connections with Bharat strong.
Mohan Bhagwat praises Raksha Bandhan unity
Bhagwat highlighted Raksha Bandhan as a symbol of unity and called for small lifestyle changes that can help create a more harmonious world.
He emphasized that the diaspora has a big role in tackling global challenges by supporting both their homeland and their new home.