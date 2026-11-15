Mohan Bhagwat warns global forces using divide-and-rule to divide India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the Maru Ninad-2026 event in Shikarpura, warned that certain global forces are trying to divide India by focusing on smaller identities, a tactic he compared to the old British divide-and-rule approach.
He believes these efforts are meant to slow down India's progress by creating internal conflicts.
Bhagwat cites 'Mahabharata,' lauds music
Bhagwat encouraged everyone to put aside selfishness and work for the country, drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata, where unity helped the Pandavas win against bigger odds.
He also highlighted how the RSS's music program moved from British-style bands to Indian classical music, saying this shift helps build discipline and teamwork, qualities he feels are key for keeping India united and moving forward.