Mohinder Kumar Sharda attacked at Ludhiana shop, fought off robbers
India
Mohinder Kumar Sharda, former deputy director of the agriculture department, was attacked at his Ludhiana shop by two men pretending to be customers.
When he resisted their robbery attempt, they hit him with a saw blade, leaving him with a deep forehead cut that needed eight stitches.
Despite the injury, Sharda managed to fight back and forced them to run.
Police review CCTV, Activa registration traced
The robbers escaped with his phone and 5,000 rupees in cash.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV, even though they tried to disable the cameras, and police are now reviewing the footage.
Investigators have traced the registration number of the stolen Activa scooter used for their getaway and are focusing on these leads to catch those responsible.