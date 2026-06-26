Monsoon arrives but IMD records 45% below average rain

IMD expects northwest India showers

Gujarat saw an 84% rainfall deficit; Madhya Pradesh got only one-half its usual rain.

Similar shortfalls hit states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Meteorologists say it's because strong weather systems haven't formed in the Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea yet.

But there's hope: a new tropical system could boost rains by early July.

The IMD expects better showers across northwest India during the first week of July.