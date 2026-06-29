Monsoon delay cuts urad dal sowing, lifts prices in India
India
If you're a fan of dals, here's a heads up: urad dal (black gram) prices are climbing.
Delayed monsoon rains have slashed the sowing area by 40%, and many farmers in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are switching to crops like soybean and maize for better returns.
As a result, urad dal production has fallen from 28 lakh tons in FY22 to just 22 lakh tons in FY26.
India imports exceed 10L tons
To keep up with demand, India has ramped up urad dal imports, jumping from about six lakh tons in FY23 to over 10 lakh tons now, with even more expected next year.
Wholesale prices have shot up too: what used to cost ₹5,500-₹7,200 per quintal is now over ₹9,200.