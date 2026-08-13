Monsoon illnesses kill 7 Baiga children in Balaghat district
India
A sudden outbreak of monsoon illnesses in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district has hit the Baiga tribal community hard: seven children have died, and about 100 children have fallen ill, with 24 currently under treatment and 76 recovered so far.
The affected villages are deep in the forest and about 85km from the district hospital, making help tough to reach.
Officials team up with spiritual leaders
Health camps and medical teams are now working on the ground, but rough terrain and families' trust in faith healing over modern medicine make things tricky.
Officials are teaming up with spiritual leaders to encourage treatment.
Blood samples have been sent for testing, water hygiene is being improved, and ambulances stand by for emergencies.