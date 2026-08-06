Monsoon in Nagaland washes away bridge, police reroute light vehicles
India
Nagaland has been hit hard by nonstop monsoon rains. A key bridge between Jharnapani and Molvom washed out, cutting off Chumoukedima from Peren district.
Police have rerouted light vehicles through nearby villages to keep people moving.
NH 29 landslide buries paddy fields
A huge landslide on NH 29 in Phek district buried paddy fields just as farmers needed them most.
Flooding also blocked the Pfutsero-Phek road, making it tough to reach Phek town or Kohima.
Criticism has been raised over the transfer of the highway's maintenance from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) to the Nagaland Public Works Department, especially since farmers are facing big losses this season.