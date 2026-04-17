MoPNG says India LPG supply stable, denies shortage rumors
India
Heard the buzz about LPG shortages lasting ages? The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) says there's no need to worry: India's LPG supply is stable and those claims are just rumors.
Thanks to sourcing from countries like the US Norway, and Russia, things are running smoothly.
MoPNG urges official updates, confirms deliveries
MoPNG is asking everyone to trust only official updates instead of random forwards or social media posts.
Even with recent concerns, it has confirmed there are no dry-outs and you can still expect your cylinder within the usual 5-6 days after booking.
Plus, with a recent boost in domestic production and more distributors than ever (over 25,000!), India's LPG system is better prepared for high demand.