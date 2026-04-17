MoPNG says India LPG supply stable, denies shortage rumors

MoPNG urges official updates, confirms deliveries

MoPNG is asking everyone to trust only official updates instead of random forwards or social media posts.

Even with recent concerns, it has confirmed there are no dry-outs and you can still expect your cylinder within the usual 5-6 days after booking.

Plus, with a recent boost in domestic production and more distributors than ever (over 25,000!), India's LPG system is better prepared for high demand.